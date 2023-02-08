Vincent Kompany sticks up for Man City

Not willing to criticise his former club…

Vincent Kompany has gone to bat for Manchester City, with his former team currently in the middle of an investigation over how the club has operated over a lengthy period.

This comes after Kompany’s former club were hit with 115 charges relating to the Premier League’s financial rules.

A lot of the charges that Man City have been met with relate to a very successful period in the club’s history, when Kompany was the club captain.

The Burnley manager was understandably asked about the situation after his side’s FA Cup win over Ipswich on Tuesday night.

Kompany did not have anything bad to say about his club when he was asked if these charges tarnish the time he spent there.

Vincent Kompany on Man City situation

He said: “I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

“No doubt there’s a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you’ve done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

“I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I’m very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

“Do the best for yourself and let’s try and improve all the time but I’m a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily.”

💬 "I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers." Vincent Kompany responds to Man City's Premier League charges pic.twitter.com/2uvDScsKEX — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 8, 2023

Given how well Kompany’s managerial career has begun, he could be thinking that he might coach the team he used to be the captain of one day.

He could well have them as opposition next season, as his Burnley side look almost certain to be promoted from the Championship.

