Training ground footage shows Vincent Kompany giving Luke McNally defending lesson

What a man for the Irish youngster to be learning from.

Footage has emerged of Burnley manager Vincent Kompany giving young Irish defender Luke McNally a lesson in defending in training this week.

Kompany, who won four Premier League titles with Manchester City, can be heard giving McNally insightful advice of how to deal with an attacker trying to run past him.

While Kompany has implemented a beautiful style of football to Burnely, his bread and butter as a player was defending, so there can’t be many better managers in the world for young McNally to be learning from.

Vincent Kompany is doing a fantastic job at Burnley! Here is a great bit of individual coaching from the man himself with young defender Luke Mcnally. Little snippets like this show exactly why the clarets have been so successful this season!

McNally played in the League of Ireland for four years before making the move to England, and he is starting to reap the benefits of making the switch, with Kompany clearly a fan of the 23-year-old.

Vincent Kompany on Luke McNally

McNally came on in Burnley recent win over Bournemouth in the Carabao Cup, and it was clear that the former Belgium manager was very impressed with what he saw from the Meath defender.

He said: “He’s a promising center-half. And what a benchmark for him. I mean, if you can do it against Premier League opposition then it gives you something to work towards and a level to try and achieve.

“I think you saw everything he is about today. He won every challenge today, his headers. There’s one where he covers around with a last-ditch tackle on Dominic Solanke. You have to be quick to be able to do that.

“The rest is like everybody else, he’s a work in progress. There are so many things I can tell you he does well, and other things he needs to improve on.”

With Burnley now extremely likely to be promoted to the Premier League, McNally couldn’t be picking a better time to be getting into Kompany’s good books.

