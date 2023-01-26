Vincent Kompany heaps praise on “ultimate player” Josh Cullen

As kind as it gets.

Vincent Kompany has given Josh Cullen the highest praise possible, describing the Ireland international as “the ultimate player”.

Kompany managed Cullen at Anderlecht, and the Ireland midfielder made such an impression on the Premier League legend that he was the first signing made when he became Burnley manager.

Kompany trusted Cullen at Anderlecht, and this trust has only grown with Burnley in the Championship.

It was a move that many questioned at the time, but Cullen and Kompany are now comfortably top of the Championship and it looks almost certain they will be in the Premier League next season.

Kompany was recently asked by The 42 about Cullen, and he went as high as he possibly could with the praise he gave.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has hailed midfielder Josh Cullen as the "ultimate player". pic.twitter.com/kgzTb7SoLP — West Ham Central (@WestHam_Central) January 25, 2023

Vincent Kompany on Josh Cullen

He said: “I can’t be complimentary enough, but I think everyone can see what he does,” said the Manchester City legend. “The team appreciates it; his strength is that he’s the ultimate player that puts the team before himself.

“Football naturally always drives you towards being selfish, it just happens that way because you’ve got to look after yourself, and there are only very few players, despite all of that, who decide to make a conscious choice to put the team above themselves. You can’t really scout that, you only know it when you work with players.”

“The best way to describe Josh [Cullen] is that he came to Anderlecht, from Charlton, as a squad player and he became the most important player in my squad.

“Then he came to Burnley, back in English football in the Championship, where he was really going to help us out, and he became one of the most important players in the team.”

He concluded: “The best way to describe him is, if you set up a session, from that first pass Josh will perform to the highest possible standard. The last tackle he will make in the session will be at the highest standard that he can do it at too.”

Cullen will likely have a new Irish teammate by the end of the week, with Michael Obafemi undertaking a medical at Burnley on Thursday. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Josh Cullen