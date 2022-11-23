Vincent Kompany hits Cristiano Ronaldo with crushing line

Brutal honesty…

Vincent Kompany has hit Cristiano Ronaldo with a cutting line about his future, insisting that he wouldn’t sign the Portuguese striker for Burnley.

Kompany was on BBC covering the World Cup on Tuesday night when news broke that Ronaldo had left Manchester United by mutual consent.

The former Manchester City captain said that Man United will move on from Ronaldo now that the issue is resolved.

Gary Lineker then asked Kompany if he had any interest in signing Ronaldo for Burnley, to which the Belgian replied: “No, we need players who can run.”

Lineker was in disbelief, responding: “He can’t even get in the Burnley team? Surely not. I’m not having that.”

While Kompany may be speaking with his Man City hat on, there could be some truth to his comments, as he may not want Ronaldo disrupting his side’s title charge in the Championship.

Burnley are top of the league and are three points clear of Sheffield United in second place.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Man United

Man United confirmed the news that Ronaldo had left the club on Tuesday night, largely thanks to his controversial interview with Piers Morgan.

The club wrote: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.

“The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future.

“Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch.”

Ronaldo will now turn his attention to the World Cup, with Portugal taking on Ghana in their first game on Thursday at 4pm.

Kompany’s Belgian compatriots will take on Canada at 7pm on Wednesday night.

