Nathan Collins to be coached by one of Premier League’s best ever defenders

Vincent Kompany has been appointed as new Burnley manager, the club has confirmed.

The club confirmed on Tuesday morning that Kompany would be taking over, after the side sacked Sean Dyche before being relegated to the Championship.

Dyche’s sacking came as a shock to the entire football world, but somewhat surprisingly, the side’s results did improve for a few weeks.

Michael Jackson and Ben Mee took charge of the team, and despite a decent go of it, they couldn’t keep Burnley up.

Mee has since left the club entirely though, and Jackson is likely going to remain on Kompany’s team.

Kompany joining the club is extremely exciting for fans, with the Belgian saying: “Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager. I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

“I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season.”

Irish international Nathan Collins now has an interesting decision on his hands, as he seemingly has the world at his feet.

It would be a no-brainer for a Premier League club to sign him, but given Burnley have already let go of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski, they would likely hold out for quite a bit of money for Collins.

Collins, who is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League, could well be excited by the prospect of spending a year with Kompany instead of coming back to the top flight right away.

Time will tell.

