Patrick Vieira explains his side of Roy Keane tunnel incident

One of the Premier League’s most iconic moments.

Patrick Vieira has given his side of the story with regards to the iconic Roy Keane tunnel incident that occurred between Manchester United vs Arsenal.

On 1 February 2005, Vieira was accused of trying to intimidate Gary Neville before a clash between two of England’s biggest football clubs.

Keane witnessed the alleged intimidation, and warned Vieira that he should try to do it to him instead of the Englishman.

This led to the iconic “I’ll see you out there” line from Keane, which is still referenced to this day.

Vieira was recently asked for his side of the story, with Rio Ferdinand recently saying that the Frenchman punched Neville in the ribs before the game kicked off.

Vieira denied this, and said that he remembers the rivalry fondly as the “good times of football”.

Patrick Vieira on Roy Keane tunnel incident

He said: “That’s Man United players. They talk a lot. They’re busy…

“Gary Neville had this habit of kicking players around. He found it really difficult so his option was to kick players around.

“Of course, as captains, Roy and I were defending our players. Both clubs’ players wanted to dominate the other one, and when I look at those matches again, they make me smile.

“Those were the good times of football. But I don’t think you need that to be rivals. That’s just two football clubs who wanted to dominate and to win.

“The game has changed with VAR, with all of the cameras around. Now it’s really difficult to get away with it!”

Patrick Vieira says the 'good times of football' were when Arsenal and Manchester Utd wanted to 'dominate each other' as he explains his clash with Roy Keane in the tunnel… 👀 pic.twitter.com/G7PFZCFjVz — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

While Vieira scored a goal in the game that followed the tunnel incident, United ran out 4-2 winners, with Keane having the last laugh on the day.

United take on Arsenal on Sunday at 4.30pm, with neutral fans desperate to see fireworks like we did back in 2005.

