Victor Moses move to Burnley blocked by Premier League despite safety fears in Russia

Victor Moses’ potential move to Burnley has been blocked by the Premier League despite fears for his safety in Russia.

Moses is currently playing for Spartak Moscow, but the player is still stuck in the capital of Russia, isolated from family and friends, due to the ongoing war.

Burnley are eager to sign the former Chelsea wing-back and Premier League winner, and he can be signed under special dispensation granted by FIFA and UEFA.

However, the Premier League looks set to block the move, in the interest of “sporting integrity”.

This is likely due to the fact that Burnley are in a relegation battle, and bringing Moses in outside of the transfer window could be seen to give them an advantage over the teams they are competing with.

The counterargument to this is that Moses’ wellbeing is arguably at stake in Moscow, where he is not with his friends or loved ones.

Many have questioned why the Premier League are using the sporting integrity point, given the fact they recently allowed Newcastle’s controversial owners into the league.

Former captain of Finland Tim Sparv asked: “How can it be that we let regimes use the Premier League to improve their tarnished reputation but when a vulnerable player needs help, like getting out from a totalitarian state, we say no. Is that the kind of integrity you’re talking about?”

La Liga has been allowing clubs to sign footballers affected by the war, while Sheffield United in the Championship recently did it, with the Premier League one of the few institutions taking issue with the rule.

When approached by Sky Sports News, the Premier League refused to comment on the matter.

