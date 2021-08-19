It’s risky, but it could prove to be effective.

With every passing day, it seems more and more likely that Manchester United are not going to sign a holding midfielder.

But what the club cannot do for another season, is persist with both Fred and Scott McTominay sat in front of the back four.

There will be games when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to play a forward line of Marcus Rashford, Edinson Cavani and Jadon Sancho, with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba behind them.

The key to this could be getting Victor Lindelof out of defence, and playing him as a CDM.

Victor Lindelof position change

With Raphael Varane definitely going to partner Harry Maguire at the back, it means Lindelof will have no clear place in the side.

His biggest weakness is being matched up against a big striker, and being physically bullied, specifically in the air. This is less likely to happen in the middle of the pitch, where he instead would be marking the other side’s #10 or attacking midfielders, who are less likely to be large, physical presences.

Lindelof’s passing range was demonstrated perfectly on Saturday against Leeds, where he played an absolutely gorgeous through ball for Bruno’s third goal.

He has showed that he is well able to play incredible passes on a number of occasions for United, and he definitely has formed a connection with Marcus Rashford, who clearly enjoys getting on the end of Lindelof’s long balls over the top.

Lindelof’s defensive abilities

While the Swedish captain has been targeted by teams in the past, he would have less direct defending to do as a CDM, and he probably has greater defensive awareness than McTominay and Fred as he is an actual defender.

Speaking about his position when he joined United, Lindelof said: “My position is a centre-back but, like you said, I was playing right-back before and started my footballing career as a midfielder. But I see myself as a central defender. I feel most comfortable there.”

It might not be a long-term solution, but against a Big Six side, it could be an idea worth looking at for United. They could then move to a back five when they don’t have the ball, and offer a bit more stability when they do.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, victor lindelof