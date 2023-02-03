Erik ten Hag discusses Victor Lindelof position change

Becoming quite the trend under the new manager.

Erik ten Hag has explained that Victor Lindelof could be another Manchester United player who could undergo a position change over the next few weeks.

Lindelof has gone from being one of United’s starting central defenders, to arguably being sixth choice at the club, behind Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and now Luke Shaw.

Shaw is someone that has benefited from being able to play in multiple positions under Ten Hag, and based on the manager’s latest comments, Lindelof could be about to do the same.

The Swedish international came on against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday with just over 10 minutes left in the match, and played in the defensive midfield position.

Ten Hag said that this is something we could see more of in the future, due to Lindelof’s training at Benfica.

Erik ten Hag on potential Victor Lindelof position change

He said: “Lindelof was educated as a 6, as a control, holding-midfielder in Benfica. So I know he can do that. We already tried it before in training and maybe in one game.

“I also want my centre-halves playing sometimes in midfield positions. So that we can create dynamics, so it helps construct the dynamic of the team.”

In the past, he has shown that he is well able to play incredible passes, and he definitely has formed a connection with Marcus Rashford, who clearly enjoys getting on the end of Lindelof’s long balls over the top.

Lindelof could well end up ahead of Scott McTominay in the pecking order when it comes to holding midfielders, and with United still in four competitions, it could be a benefit to the entire team.

Ten Hag was clearly in the mood to experiment against Forest, as he also brought Jadon Sancho on as a substitute and played him in the Number 10 position. More on that here.

