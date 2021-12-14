Victor Lindelof update: Man United share information on Swede’s health and injury

A positive update on the defender’s situation.

Manchester United have issued an update on Victor Lindelof’s health situation, after a concerning moment during Saturday evening’s game against Norwich.

In the second half of the game, it was clear that Lindelof was having difficulty breathing, and he needed medical attention on the pitch.

A decision was made for him to go off, and he was replaced by Eric Bailly for the remainder of the game.

Victor Lindelof health update

United then had a number of positive Covid cases confirmed from within the club, which many linked to Lindelof’s situation.

However, the club’s statement reveals that there doesn’t appear to be any link between the two situations.

“Victor is currently undergoing a series of precautionary investigations,” the club said in a statement.

“However, he has recovered well from the episode he experienced in the match against Norwich.

“All indications are that this is not linked to any Covid outbreak within the club.”

Ralf Rangnick’s comments on Lindelof after the game led many to be extremely concerned, as the manager said that the player had no recollection of anything happening to him.

Victor Lindelof update.

Rangnick said: “I think he had a collision with another player and he had problems breathing for more than 10 minutes.

“His heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little bit shocked, he didn’t know how to deal with it. We had to replace him.”

Lindelof will be given some additional time to heal, given the cancellation of United’s game against Brentford, and the potential postponement of Saturday’s match against Brighton.

First-team operations at Carrington remain closed down in order to minimise the risk of further infections, making the game against Brighton a doubt.

Brighton manager Graham Potter recently confirmed that his team also have a number of Covid issues, as do Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa at present.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Manchester United, victor lindelof