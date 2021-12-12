Man United issue health update on Victor Lindelof

“He can’t even remember himself how it happened.”

Manchester United defeated Norwich City 1-0 on Saturday evening thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, but it was not a straightforward victory for Ralf Rangnick’s men. Norwich will consider themselves very unlucky not to have got something out of the game, while the more pressing issue is that of Victor Lindelof’s health.

The Swedish defender keeled over during the second half, clearly in some serious discomfort. After some brief medical attention, he made the decision to come off the pitch in the interest of his safety.

Speaking after the game, his manager said that he had issues with his breathing for more than 10 minutes.

He said: “He can’t even remember himself how it happened.

“I think he had a collision with another player and he had problems breathing for more than 10 minutes. His heart rate was higher than normal and he was a little bit shocked, he didn’t know how to deal with it. We had to replace him.

“After the game, we did some check-ups and some examinations by the doctor, it seems everything is okay. We still have to see how he is doing tomorrow. Hopefully, he will be fit for the game against Brentford.”

Lindelof was replaced by Eric Bailly, who helped United keep a second Premier League clean sheet in a row, with one crucial block towards the end of the game.

If Lindelof isn’t fit enough to play against Brentford on Tuesday, Bailly could be in line for a start against the promoted side.

Raphael Varane is also nearing a return to fitness, while forgotten man Phil Jones found a place on the bench for Saturday’s game against Norwich.

Given United’s other options in that area, perhaps it would be wise to allow Lindelof the extra time to recover from whatever happened.

