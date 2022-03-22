Victor Lindelof heaps praise on teammate Anthony Elanga

The two are away on international duty together with Sweden.

Victor Lindelof and Anthony Elanga have both played been important staples of Manchester United’s team so far this season.

Lindelof is often called into action despite not being a first choice in the Starting XI, while Elanga has replaced Marcus Rashford in the team, something that nobody would have predicted at the start of the season.

Elanga’s performances have earned him a callup to the Sweden national team, where his captain Lindelof is confident he will deliver.

Speaking ahead of Sweden’s massive World Cup qualifying playoff, Lindelof said that Elanga could make a difference after his first senior callup.

He said: “He’s a great talent, still very, very young but he’s got some really, really great qualities as a player. He’s very fast with great technique and he’s got an eye for goal.

“If he just keeps on working hard, stays humble, and keeps his feet on the ground, I think he can have a great future ahead of him. Like I said, he’s still very, very young so I think it’s important to let him develop in his own time, but he’s a great talent.”

“Of course, I always try to help players and help team-mates if they need my help. That’s the kind of person I am, I always want to help people, so of course I talk to him. He’s from Sweden, so it makes sense that I speak to him as well.”

He continued: “I’m also the captain of the national team so for me to do that just comes naturally. I’ve spoken to him and said stay humble, keep working hard, and keep doing your thing. Keep your feet on the ground and work hard because even if you’re young and you manage to come to this level, it’s a great thing, but staying at this level is also hard because you need to really keep working hard.”

Elanga may not start in the crucial game, given he has Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alexander Isak to compete with for places, but his pace means that he will always be a decent option off the bench.

