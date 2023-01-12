Vera Pauw hits out at Phil Neville appointment

Some strong words from the Ireland boss.

Vera Pauw has said that Phil Neville getting the England job is an example of somebody getting a job in football because of their name and gender.

Neville got the job managing one of the biggest football teams in the world when it comes to women’s international football, and he did so in his first managerial role.

Pauw revealed that she herself was asked to apply for the job, but that she never even received an interview.

Neville failed to win a major tournament in charge of the Lionesses, and ultimately left the job in 2021 to manage Inter Miami in MLS, his friend David Beckham’s team.

Vera Pauw on Phil Neville

Speaking at a penal about women in sport on Wednesday, the Ireland manager said: “You can see everywhere that men are jumping on to use women’s football as a stepping stone for jumping back to men’s football or to start their career.

“I think Phil Neville is the best and most famous example. He had no experience, coached one game in his life. There were about 50 women applying for the (England) job. A few women were asked to apply, I was one of them. None of us got an interview.

“At a reception, they asked Phil, ‘think about it’. The next day at 12pm he signed a contract without any background (in coaching), just because of his name and being a male. That is a big, big problem in our game.”

Pauw concluded: “Men coming into the game need at least four years to adapt to the (women’s) game. We have different bodies and grow up differently in principle than boys. Somehow women can bring something extra out of their bodies, out of their team. Because we have lived it all through.”

England did not look back after Neville left the job, as they won the Euros under Sarina Wiegman at the first time of asking.

