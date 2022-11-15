Vera Pauw on allowing players to declare for Ireland ahead of World Cup

The squad could be strengthened…

Vera Pauw has discussed the likelihood of players who haven’t played for Ireland becoming eligible for the team ahead of the World Cup next summer.

Pauw recently said that there have been players emailing and getting in touch since Ireland qualified, and that these same players hadn’t made any contact before the team qualified.

The Ireland boss made it clear that she would only be listening to players who would improve the team, and who actually had a genuine connection with the country of Ireland.

She has since elaborated on her stance, explaining that one player has been in touch, and that she will be considered as her family all live in Ireland.

Vera Pauw on Ireland World Cup squad

Speaking to RTE, she said: “One already had done everything herself and was claiming her passport without involvement from us.

“She’s a player who really, really wants to play and her family are all here, all born here. But that passport didn’t come through, it was somewhere in the post so she couldn’t come. She could have come later but the jet lag obviously wouldn’t have helped.

“Another player we had some issues with eligibility, a player that is now injured and coming back.

“But what I said before, we only go for the players who have shown that they want to play for Ireland. They all have their passports or are doing that themselves. We have been in contact with a few players but this camp it was impossible to bring them in.

“We will only bring them in if we feel they are better than what we have. We have a core group and only if somebody is really adding something to the squad, and have done everything themselves for the passport, we can go for them.

“The player might come in for our next camp. She needs to be better so we are assessing that constantly.”

Pauw herself is not an Irish woman, while managers of the men’s team such as Jack Charlton and Giovanni Trapattoni were also not Irish, and they both qualified us for major tournaments as well.

