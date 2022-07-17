Vera Pauw speaks beautifully about the people of Ireland for “overwhelming” support of sexual assault statement

“Here in Ireland, I’ve always felt safe…”

Vera Pauw has spoken beautifully about the people of Ireland for their “overwhelming” support of her, following the release of a statement a number of weeks ago.

Earlier in the summer, Pauw shared a statement that revealed she had been raped by men who held power in Dutch football a number of years ago.

The Ireland manager said that she has reported the incidents to the Dutch police, having reported it to the Dutch Football Associations on a number of occasions “to no avail”.

After she posted the statement, she received waves of support from people within football and the people of Ireland in general.

Speaking on Saturday night, she said that she felt the warmth of a nation, and that Ireland makes her feel safe.

Vera Pauw on Ireland

Speaking on RTE, she said: “It has been overwhelming. It’s not just what happened 30 years ago, it’s ongoing result of it. The constant abuse of power and intimidation and everything that comes with it.

“The fact that people have welcomed me and given me so much love and support is something I can hardly handle. Especially the people of Ireland.

“I’ve seen most of the messages and it’s just incredible. People have said ‘Hands off, Vera’s ours. Come here and we will make sure that you’re safe’. But here in Ireland I’ve always felt safe.

“Feeling the warmth of a nation is something that I could hardly grasp, and I want to express my gratitude for that.

“It makes me strong and I stay on my feet because of it.”

The Football Association of Ireland released a statement in response to Pauw’s , saying that they are in full support of the women’s national team manager.

It’s clear though that her respect for the people of Ireland has increased since the statement was released.

