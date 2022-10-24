Vera Pauw has perfect response to potential Ireland “granny rule” opportunists

She has got a system in place to deal with these sort of people…

Vera Pauw had the perfect response to the chance of any opportunists potentially trying to make the Ireland World Cup squad, following the historic qualification.

Pauw said that there have been players emailing and getting in touch since Ireland qualified, and that these same players hadn’t made any contact before the team qualified.

However, Pauw did confirm that Ireland are looking into players who are eligible to play for Ireland, but only if they have a connection with Ireland already.

She put it plainly, if they already have an Irish passport, then they will be considered for the tournament.

Vera Pauw on the Ireland World Cup squad

Speaking to The Irish Sun, the Ireland boss said: “It’s funny. When you qualify, suddenly there are a lot of players with Irish backgrounds.

“They email you and they weren’t emailing you before you qualified.

“But there are players that we’re really looking into. We really have to look into them but they must have a very tight connection with Ireland.

“And the players we have now on the sheet that we are going to look at already have an Irish passport.

“They are not obtaining a passport, they have a passport but are playing abroad.

“We can find any game in the world, we can find footage, some can really gives us a boost, like Lily Agg. But other players we can see are not that. You need to be better than what we have and have a good Irish connection.”

Ireland of course have a strong history of using players who were not necessarily born in Ireland to strengthen the squad, and there are many notable examples of these sorts of players becoming national heroes in the country.

Pauw herself is not an Irish woman, while managers of the men’s team such as Jack Charlton and Giovanni Trapattoni were also not Irish, and they both qualified us for major tournaments as well.

