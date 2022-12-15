Vera Pauw accused of shaming players for their weight

The Ireland manager is being accused of mistreating players.

Houston Dash have issued an apology to their current and former players affected by alleged misconduct by Republic of Ireland women’s manager Vera Pauw.

Pauw has been accused of “abusing and mistreating” certain players, specifically with regards to their weight and physical appearance.

It is being alleged that Pauw made comments regarding certain players’ weight and that she made attempts to influence their eating habits.

One player in particular was reportedly suffering with an eating disorder at the time, and that Pauw’s comments made things worse.

Houston Dash apologise for alleged behaviour of Vera Pauw

Houston Dash said in a statement: “We apologise to players, present and former, who were subject to misconduct by James Clarkson and 2018 head coach, Vera Pauw.

“The Houston Dash commend the courage of the players and staff who participated in the Joint Investigation and the important work of the NWSL and NWSLPA Joint Investigative Team over the last 14 months.

“Our vision of building and maintaining a culture of excellence on and off the pitch starts with cultivating a respectful and healthy working environment. Our priority is to ensure that our personnel and policies reflect that directive.”

According to the report, Pauw denies all allegations made against her.

Pauw will lead the Ireland women’s team to their first ever World Cup next summer in Australia and New Zealand.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Vera Pauw