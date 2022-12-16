Vera Pauw releases statement in response to mistreatment allegations

A strong statement from the Ireland boss.

Vera Pauw has released a strong statement in response to the allegations made against her by former club Houston Dash.

Pauw managed Houston Dash in 2018, and is being accused by the club of a number of allegations of mistreatment and abuse.

Pauw has been accused of “abusing and mistreating” certain players, specifically with regards to their weight and physical appearance.

It is being alleged that during her time in charge, Pauw made comments regarding certain players’ weight and that she made attempts to influence their eating habits.

The FAI has come out in support of the Ireland Women’s team’s manager, and she herself has released a strong statement refuting all allegations made against her.

Pauw has refuted a number of the claims made in the report, and stated that there are outright lies being spread about her.

Vera Pauw denies allegations made by Houston Dash

She said: “I want to refute every allegation made against me from my time at Houston Dash. Player welfare has always been of the utmost importance to me throughout my career.

“Nutrition is a hugely important aspect of professional and my advice to players has always been to look after their nutritional needs and their health – and to always seek the advice of medical experts.

“To suggest I would body shame any human being, footballer or not, is an insult to my personal values and to my behaviour as coach and I cannot allow this claim to go unchallenged.

“I appreciate the continued backing of the FAI as we look forward to the Fifa women’s World Cup next summer.”

She concluded: “I cannot allow my name to be attached to such false accusations.”

This has been such an incredible year with so many personal highs & lows! Thank you to those who believe in the truth and support me. pic.twitter.com/px5xF5mH6K — Vera Pauw (@verapauw) December 16, 2022

More on this as the story develops.

Read next: Pundit Arena’s 2022 World Cup Team of the Tournament

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Vera Pauw