Raphael Varane comments should be music to Man United fans’ ears

Exactly what United fans will want to hear…

Raphael Varane comments about Erik ten Hag and David de Gea should be music to Manchester United fans’ ears.

Speaking after United’s 4-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday, Varane praised the new manager and the style of play he is trying to implement at the club.

It seemed as though United were trying to play out from the back more than usual, in a possession-based system that did work well in the pre-season friendly.

Raphael Varane on Erik ten Hag

He said: “So we know we have to be very fit because it’s a very physical way to play. We are happy with the result obviously but we know we have to work very hard still to be ready for the start of the season.

“We’re working a lot, so we try to be absolutely ready for the beginning of the season.

“This is just the start of the pre-season so it’s just the beginning, but we know exactly where we want to go.

He was then asked about David de Gea, who appeared to be coming off his line more often than he usually does, and contributed to the buildup play.

The reporter asked was this something that Ten Hag had been working on in training, which Varane confirmed.

Raphael Varane on David de Gea

He said: “Yes, exactly. We try, as I say, to keep the ball in possession, to play very fast and play forward when it’s possible.

“So, yeah, we enjoy to play like this and we try to improve and to get fit.”

Unfortunately for De Gea, he had to be taken off with an injury during the game, but he has just over four weeks to get back fit for the start of the Premier League season.

His shotstopping ability has never been called into question, and if Ten Hag can improve his work with the ball at his feet, it would be a real asset for United.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: david de gea, Manchester United