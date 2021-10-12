Raphael Varane out for “a few weeks” with groin injury

Bad news for United fans, given their fixtures.

Raphael Varane look set to be out for “a few weeks” with a groin injury, Manchester United have confirmed.

Varane went down during the Nations League Final against Spain on Sunday, which France went on to win 2-1.

The club released a short statement on Tuesday afternoon, saying: “Raphael Varane sustained a groin muscle injury in the UEFA Nations League final and has commenced rehabilitation at the club.

“He will be out for a few weeks.”

Varane has looked extremely impressive since signing for United this summer, with the World Cup and Champions League winner slotting in excellently beside Harry Maguire.

He has also made Maguire himself look more comfortable, and he will be seriously missed from the backline, especially given the Englishman’s current injury.

Raphael Varane injury update

Football injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar spoke earlier in the week, and insisted that the fact he was able to watch the second half of the game from the bench was a good sign.

He said: ““Based on where he grabbed on the inside of the right thigh, it’s very likely an abductor groin injury.

“His return timeline will depend on the specific location and the severity of the injury. If it’s indeed an abductor tear, a ‘grade 1’ typically comes with a one or two-week return timeline, a ‘grade 2’ you’re looking at two and a half to three weeks and a ‘grade 3’ is going to be dependent on whether surgery is required or not – although I highly, highly doubt it’s a grade 3.” More info on that can be found here.

However, even if it is only three weeks, it means United’s top defender will be missing from games against Leicester, Atalanta, Liverpool and Spurs.

After that it’s Manchester City, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would love to have the Frenchman back for that game at the latest.

