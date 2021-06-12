A major change to VAR is coming to the Premier League next season

Some progress in the world of VAR, it seems.

While VAR was brought into the Premier League to change football for the better, sadly it has done anything but.

While it has definitely improved some parts of the game, the general consensus appears to be that it is doing more damage to the sport than good.

Even some high profile players have come out against VAR.

A survey conducted at the end of the 2020/2021 season found that only 26% of fans support the use of VAR in football.

And while there are plenty of issues with it, what seems to annoy people most is the dodgy offside calls that need to be slowed down and viewed over and over again before a decision can be made.

So it should be music to football fans’ ears to hear that video assistant referees are set to use ‘thicker lines’ in games next season, when they’re determining marginal decisions.

The infamous lines are brought out when an offside decision is too difficult to distinguish with the naked eye, but from next season on, the lines will hopefully give the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player.

The Times first reported the news, claiming that Premier League clubs and referees chiefs were told about the change during the week.

Clubs will hope the change will have a huge impact on the game, and that we’ve seen the last of truly wild offside calls where a player’s armpit or hand is deemed to be offside.

Patrick Bamford was judged to be offside against Crystal Palace last season when the arm he used to call for the ball was a fraction beyond the last defender.

The ‘thicker lines’ system is already in place in other leagues, including the Dutch Eredivisie.

Whether or not the introduction of this new VAR system stops the constant debate about technology in football is another thing altogether…

