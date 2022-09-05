One small change that could fix VAR

It might not be perfect, but it’s better than what we saw yesterday.

This weekend was a damaging one for VAR in the Premier League.

There were some really high profile errors that infuriated football fans of virtually every team in the league.

While Gary Neville, among others, believe that this was just a bad, isolated weekend, it feels like it could be a lot more.

This is the most severe the backlash against VAR has ever been, with some of the highest profile people in football insisting it should be got rid of for good.

This seems unlikely. An awful lot of money has been put into VAR as a whole, and the training of officials to operate the technology used.

It would be too drastic a change to get rid of VAR entirely, but there is one way that it could be improved massively.

Football teams should be given two checks per game, where the team’s captain or manager can decide to ask VAR to interfere and check a specific incident.

If a player feels as though he has been kicked off the ball, or that somebody has committed a red card offence while the referee is not looking, they can instruct VAR to take a look.

Similarly, it would get rid of situations like we saw on Sunday, where Alexis Mac Allister had a world class goal ruled out because somebody else was an inch offside in the buildup.

You will not see a better strike this season…! 🔥 What. A. Hit. But it's another contentious VAR decision this weekend 😫 pic.twitter.com/Idf0Fzj0wQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 4, 2022

None of the Leicester players even complained when the ball flew into the top corner, so VAR wouldn’t have interfered despite the letter of the law suggesting they should.

VAR change

It would also get rid of any fear that VAR interferes in the game too much, as there would be a maximum of four checks each game.

Also, there is the added entertainment level of it. Sport is supposed to be entertaining, and it would be quite exciting to see a team with 10 minutes left in the game, throwing everything at it while knowing they also have a VAR check in the back pocket.

In tennis, each player receives two challenges per set to review line calls. If the challenger is correct, they are given that check back. This could be the case in football, as it would also ensure that referees and linesman don’t get complacent.

This solution is far from perfect, and it wouldn’t solve everything (there is still the issue that those operating VAR are making terrible mistakes) but it definitely could help.

Read More About: Premier League, var