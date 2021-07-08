Richard Keys calls for way of making VAR more transparent

“Anyone that doesn’t condemn Sterling for his dive is kidding themselves.”

Richard Keys has called for way of making VAR more transparent, after the controversial penalty awarded to Denmark on Wednesday night.

The referee Danny Makkelie pointed to the spot after Raheem Sterling was seemingly found in the Danish box, and it went to VAR, but the decision was not overturned.

VAR Euro 2020

Keys took to Twitter to complain that the penalty was not overturned by VAR, going as far as to say that “VAR failed the game tonight”.

He called for a system where the public is allowed to listen to the conversation between the referee and the VAR.

The former Sky Sports News broadcaster wrote: “A great night for England – but anyone that doesn’t condemn Sterling for his dive is kidding themselves. Denmark deserved better. VAR failed the game tonight. Or does it suit UEFA to have England in the final? We must be allowed to listen to VAR/ref convos.”

A great night for England – but anyone that doesn’t condemn Sterling for his dive is kidding themselves. Denmark deserved better. VAR failed the game tonight. Or does it suit UEFA to have England in the final? We must be allowed to listen to VAR/ref convos. — Richard Keys (@richardajkeys) July 7, 2021

England vs Denmark VAR debate

While Keys seems to think the decision was black and white, the discussion around it has been far from one-sided.

On one hand, Didi Hamann said that the decision to award England a penalty in extra time of their Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark was “as blatant a mistake as you’ll see.”

Hamann said: “I think it’s scandalous. They won with a penalty that was a blatant dive and this is not in the spirit of the game. England always prides itself on being the home of fair play.”

Kevin Doyle however felt as though it was a penalty, and that Sterling was right to go down given the speed he was moving at.

“Try staying on your feet while sprinting with a ball and that happens”, was Doyle’s simple response to Hamann.

Former England international Gary Lineker is the latest to jump in on the debate, claiming there may have even been two fouls on Sterling.

He tweeted, potentially in jest, saying: “Can’t see what all the fuss is about. Might just be about two penalties.”

Can’t see what all the fuss is about. Might just be 2 penalties. pic.twitter.com/2mfMxbVgtZ — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) July 8, 2021

