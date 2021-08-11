Here are the VAR changes coming to the Premier League this season

“We’ll probably get 20 goals back that we would have disallowed last season.”

A number of changes are being introduced to the Premier League this season, specifically to do with VAR.

Some of the Premier League’s top referees have attempted to explain the VAR rule changes that are going to be implemented in the new season, which starts on Friday night.

New VAR changes come to the Premier League

The biggest change is that the attacker is now going to be given the benefit of the doubt, which will add “20 goals” to the league this season that would have otherwise been denied, according to Premier League referee chief Mike Riley.

He said: “We’ve now reintroduced effectively the benefit of the doubt to the attacking player. Where you have those really close offside situations, we’ll carry on with the same process. We’ll draw the one-pixel line on the defending player, and the one-pixel line for the attacking player.

“We then overlay the slightly broader lines that we use for broadcast, and where they cross will be deemed as onside.

“If you look at it, we’ll probably get 20 goals back that we would have disallowed last season.”

Further VAR changes brought to the Premier League

One rule that will change is if a player unintentionally handles the ball and passes it to another player who scores, that goal will now be allowed. It will only be disallowed if it is the player who handles the ball who goes on to score.

Another situation that is being looked at are incidents where the assistant referee was told to keep the flag down so that the game would continue (creating what was referred to as a “VAR window”), even if it really looked like the attacking player was offside.

This is also changing this season.

Riley said: “There were certain situations where the player was clearly five metres offside, or the ball went out wide and it wasn’t a clear and obvious attack. Those now we’re encouraging the assistant referees to flag, you’ll have far fewer passages of play that people get frustrated about when we then come back and flag.”

You can see the referees discuss these new rules with Jamie Carragher here:

