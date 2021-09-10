Louis van Gaal’s ruthless managerial style back in full force with Netherlands

His quotes on Matthijs de Ligt sum the manager up perfectly.

Louis van Gaal’s ruthless managerial style is back in full force now that he is Netherlands’ boss.

He has his team playing some nice football, and they have won two games on the bounce, scoring a total of 10 goals in the process.

However, when you’ve got van Gaal in charge, you have to expect some craziness in the process too.

Louis van Gaal on Matthijs De Ligt

He was recently asked about Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt, and his answer showed exactly what Netherlands fans are in for now that he is back in charge.

When asked why he didn’t play against Turkey, he responded by saying: “Why did De Ligt always start before and now he doesn’t? Well, because I wasn’t the coach then.”

While De Ligt was a guaranteed starter in Euro 2020, Virgil van Dijk has since returned from injury, and it appears that van Gaal prefers Stefan de Vrij as a partner for the Liverpool defender.

Van Gaal clashes with journalist

This quote comes days after the Netherlands manager had a run-in with a journalist who questioned his “defensive” style of play.

Van Gaal replied: “No it’s not. You have zero knowledge about football. You are a journalist who wants to share his vision, but you don’t have a vision. With 5-3-2 you can attack very well. And hats off for (Thomas) Tuchel for showing it.”

When he accepted the job, for the third time, at the age of 70, he did not hide the fact that he felt he was the only man for the job.

He said: “I’m not doing this for myself but I’m doing it to help Dutch football.

“I’ve always done everything to help Dutch football. I’ve a lot to thank them for, the status that I have as a coach is thanks to them.

“I think if I was the Dutch Football Association, I’d also have approached me. It might sound a little melodramatic, but I think experience is now very important because we do not have any time.”

