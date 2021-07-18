Virgil van Dijk calls out ‘completely false’ report about Van Gaal & Netherlands team

“Shame on you.”

Virgil van Dijk has called out a “completely false” report about his response to Louis Van Gaal allegedly returning to the Netherlands team.

Van Gaal is now a strong favourite to return to the Netherlands national team as manager, and it was being reported that van Dijk and other players were “revolting” against his return.

An article in The Mirror reported that that Van Dijk, vice-captain Gini Wijnaldum and a number of other “rebel players” want former Chelsea assistant coach Henk ten Cate to take over instead of Van Gaal.

Van Dijk clearly took issue with this story, and took to Twitter to claim that it’s “completely false”.

Van Dijk wrote: “This story is completely false. It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you.”

This story is completely false. It’s never been more important for journalists to tell the truth and not just make stuff up. Shame on you Mr. @MullockSMirror https://t.co/aYRDvqSk21 — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) July 17, 2021

The Mirror reported that Van Gaal will accept the job just before his 70th birthday, once a number of tax issues are resolved.

If he does take the job, Van Gaal will take over from Frank de Boer after a Euro 2020 campaign that saw Netherlands knocked out by Czech Republic in the Round of 16.

Van Dijk missed Euro 2020 and almost the entirety of the 2020/2021 season with an anterior cruciate knee ligament injury suffered in last season’s Merseyside Derby.

However, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently said that the 30-year-old is looking “really good” in training.

Speaking about van Dijk and fellow defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez, Klopp said: “All four look really good. Now we are in constant talks with the medical department, the fitness department, the rehab department about what is right for them today: do they have to do maybe a little bit more than the rest of the group, do they have to do a little bit less?

“So, especially Virg and Joe will not have double sessions now for the first few days with the team; they have a second session of the day but it’s with Andreas Schlumberger, with the rehab department, physiotherapy, these kinds of things.

“I don’t know exactly when we can make the next steps but it will happen in the next four weeks, for sure – we will get a big step forward.”

