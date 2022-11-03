Virgil van Dijk heaps praise on Lisandro Martinez

Some nice words here.

Virgil van Dijk has heaped praise on his fellow central defender Lisandro Martinez, following the divisive start to the season he has had.

Martinez drew quite a lot of criticism from the likes of Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness at the start of the season, following Manchester United’s defeats to Brighton and Brentford.

Since these two games though, Martinez has gone from strength to strength, become one of Man United’s most important players in the process.

He has firmly established himself as a fan-favourite at the club, and is now even winning plaudits from some of his fiercest rivals.

Liverpool’s leader Van Dijk said that Martinez has done very well since joining United, and that the talk about his physical stature is not even worth discussing.

Virgil van Dijk on Lisandro Martinez

Speaking on the most recent episode of The Overlap, he said: “The height difference is rubbish. You shouldn’t even mention it. Obviously it can help if you’re a bit taller, but it can also not help you in certain ways.

“I think he did fantastic against us. He’s a good signing for United. He’s very passionate and good on the ball. I can only speak positively about him.

“I’m respectful of what he has achieved so far, and hopefully he will do well for United, but not getting too successful.”

He then elaborated on the subject of height, and the narrative surrounding Martinez, saying: “I think in England everybody has to say something about everyone. That’s just it.

“That’s fine, you can’t change it. But he’s shown already a lot of good performances, so he shouldn’t even think about all of this other stuff.”

Van Dijk’s comments are very generous towards Martinez, while Jamie Carragher did not get as lucky…

Martinez got the better of the Dutchman earlier in the season, but Van Dijk could have the chance to avenge this loss at the World Cup in Qatar.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Lisandro Martinez, virgil van dijk