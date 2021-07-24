Virgil van Dijk compares Caoimhin Kelleher to an all-time great goalkeeper

High praise indeed.

Liverpool’s pre-season campaign is now well underway, and both Virgil van Dijk and Caoimhin Kelleher are back from injury and are being put through their paces.

And it seems Liverpool’s top defender is impressed by the young Corkman.

In a training clip that was shared by LFCTV, van Dijk is stood behind the goal watching Kelleher making some fine saves.

Virgil van Dijk impressed by Caoimhin Kelleher

In the video, the Dutchman reacts to a save the 22-year-old makes by saying: “Look at Caoimhin though. Absolutely flames. He’s playing like Dida, from the Brazil team.”

Dida played 91 times for Brazil’s international team, but Liverpool fans may remember him best from being AC Milan’s goalkeeper in their iconic Champions League final win in Istanbul.

Kelleher kept a clean sheet in a pre-season game against Mainz, surely bumping him even further up the pecking order.

With first choice keeper Alisson Becker still recovering after the Copa America, Kelleher is currently the #1 goalkeeper in Liverpool’s squad.

Speaking about this challenge, he said: “Yeah, I’m enjoying it. It’s a new challenge for me, it’s a bit more responsibility on myself and yeah, I’m enjoying it. I’m just taking it as it comes, really.”

Caoimhin Kelleher impressing in pre-season

The young Corkman signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool earlier in the summer, amid speculation the he may be heading out on loan next season.

Speaking after signing the new deal, he said: “For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really.

“I’d love to be here for the rest of my career. Since I’ve come here, since I was 16, I’ve loved every minute of it. It’s such a close-knit tight family kind of club.

“I love the city, I love everything about it. I’m just enjoying my football so much here. Long may it continue.”

Anything Gavin can do…! Brilliant stop from Kelleher on a night where both of Ireland's young keepers have shone https://t.co/n3vd2sk3dM #RTEsoccer pic.twitter.com/t4GknIzuhX — RTÉ Soccer (@RTEsoccer) June 8, 2021

