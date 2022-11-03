Virgil van Dijk delivers brutal putdown on Jamie Carragher

Neville absolutely loved this…

Virgil van Dijk has delivered a brutal putdown on Jamie Carragher when speaking to Gary Neville.

Van Dijk appeared as a guest on the most recent episode of the Overlap, where he was asked about his footballing career to date.

One question that Neville asked Van Dijk was about whether or not Carragher would get into the current Liverpool team.

Van Dijk at first attempted to clarify whether or not Neville meant Liverpool’s best team, or their entire squad. He then came to the conclusion that either way, the answer is still no.

Virgil van Dijk on Jamie Carragher

He said: “The squad or the Starting XI? Not even in the full squad to be honest. Not the first 20. He would be in the stands.

“You have to really think about this now. You have two central defenders playing. Hopefully I’m playing, and Joe Gomez right now.

“You’ve got Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate, you’re not going to put a third center-back on the bench. I don’t think so, I’m dead serious.”

“He played many games for Liverpool, but the modern day game, Matip and Konate would be ahead of him.”

Neville was egging Van Dijk on during this part of the conversation, where he also insisted that Carragher would force Liverpool to change their entire system, as he would be unable to play in a high line.

Van Dijk did something which Carragher was never able to do at Liverpool, which is win the Premier League at the club.

On top of that, the Dutchman has won the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup since joining from Southampton.

Carragher is yet to respond to this brutal putdown, though we will be keeping a close eye on his social media accounts to see what he has to say…

