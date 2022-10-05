Virgil van Dijk has his say on Gareth Southgate’s squad selections

Level-headed from the defender.

Virgil van Dijk has hit out at Gareth Southgate for not selecting his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold to play for England lately.

Alexander-Arnold made the most recent England squad, but didn’t play a minute, after what has been a poor start to the season.

While the right-back has not been in the best of form, Southgate has never selected Alexander-Arnold regularly, even when he was among the best in his position in world football.

Van Dijk has said that he doesn’t understand Southgate’s decision, but that people have to respect the England manager for making his call.

Virgil van Dijk on Gareth Southgate

He said: “We all know the quality he has. And he showed it today again. No matter what the outside world will say about him, we always back each other.

“We know that we are fighting our way back to the consistency that we have shown over the last couple of years. We’ll get there. I’m confident.

“He’s one of the best right-backs of the country. If he doesn’t make the squad? That’s on Southgate. He makes the decisions, and everyone has to respect his decision.

“The only thing he can do is perform at the club. The last couple of weeks have been difficult for all of us, but hopefully we can find the right form again. All of us.”

🗣 "He's one of the best right-backs of the country. He doesn't make the squad? That's on Southgate." Virgil van Dijk believes that Trent Alexander-Arnold is getting back to the form that everyone is used to pic.twitter.com/Q4j7It3hVv — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 5, 2022

Van Dijk was speaking after his Liverpool side ran out comfortable 2-0 winners against Rangers on Tuesday night, with Alexander-Arnold scoring the first goal of the game, a beautiful free-kick.

Speaking after the game, Alexander-Arnold kept his cards close to his chest, saying: “That’s the only thing that matters – coming out here and getting the wins and helping the team win games. Yeah, it’s been a tough start to the season for me, but I’m looking forward to the rest of the season.”

