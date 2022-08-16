Virgil van Dijk offers advice to Darwin Nunez following red card

Strong words from the defender.

Virgil van Dijk has offered advice to Darwin Nunez following the red card he picked up during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Liverpool are still waiting for their first win of the season following the draw at Anfield, which was majorly impacted by Jurgen Klopp’s side going down to 10 men.

Much has been made of the red card, and how rashly Nunez reacted to what seemed to be a minor altercation with Joachim Andersen in the second-half, but Van Dijk has backed his striker to come back stronger.

Virgil van Dijk on Darwin Nunez red card

He said: “Obviously he was disappointed and also probably with himself but it’s a learning curve and obviously we will always back him.

“He’s got the backing from us and he knows it should not happen again and hopefully it will be that way.

“He has to control himself, definitely. I think that’s a separate thing. He has to manage himself, he has to be knowing that these things can happen, especially in the Premier League.

“It will be a learning curve for him and hopefully it will never happen again.”

A moment of madness from Darwin Núñez and he's shown a straight red card! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/YAErzuuUKq — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 15, 2022

Darwin Nunez red card

Klopp on the other hand said that Nunez must do more to keep his control in the future.

He said: “There was provocation but it was definitely the wrong reaction. He will learn from that. Unfortunately he has now three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is.”

Nunez will now be suspended for the big game against Manchester United on Monday, with both sides knowing that a loss would leave them in the relegation zone.

In fact, Nunez will be suspended for three games as it was an act of violent conduct, something which Klopp will be even more disappointed with.

