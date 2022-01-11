Edwin van der Sar recalls underrated part of his game

The legendary goalkeeper remembers his time at Man United fondly.

Edwin van der Sar will always be held in high regard from the fans of clubs that he played for, and Manchester United are no exception.

The Dutch goalkeeper played for Man United from 2005 until 2011, in what was an extremely successful period for the club.

And it is safe to say that van der Sar was a crucial part of the team, as he set a world record in the 08/09 season by not conceding a league goal for 1,311 minutes.

During this period, he also won four Premier League titles, as well as a Champions League, among other trophies.

While his performances in goal were never called into question, one aspect of his game may be slightly underrated, and that is his distribution.

He recently took to Twitter to discuss this part of game, as he shared a clip of him pinging the ball to Wayne Rooney, who finished beautifully.

He wrote: “This was always one of the things I enjoyed too next to making sure we didn’t concede any goals. Always looking forward for the contact with the players to set up an attack to surprise the opponent! Pin point with a decent finish from Wayne Rooney also…”

This was always one of the things I enjoyed too next to making sure we didn't conceided any goals. Always looking forward for the contact with the players to set up an attack to surprise the opponent! Pin point with a decent finish from @WayneRooney also. Who was the other team? https://t.co/9YKFKb1Qm5 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) January 10, 2022

Evolution of goalkeeping

The goalkeeper position has changed greatly since van der Sar was playing, but clips like the above show he would certainly be able to hold his own if he broke through in today’s era.

He may not be able to play passes the way an Ederson might, but his incredible shot-stopping and mentality, mixed with the vision he had would have seen him play at the very top level, regardless of the generation.

Van der Sar is now the CEO at Ajax, where he is responsible for making a number of footballing decisions, as well as from the business perspective.

Many have suggested that he is exactly what United are missing even now, though it is believed he is quite happy in his role in the Netherlands.

