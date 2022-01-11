Ralf Rangnick comments implies Donny van de Beek is in line to start on Saturday

He could finally be given a chance to shine.

Ralf Rangnick’s comments after Manchester United’s win over Aston Villa implied that Donny van de Beek could in line to start on Saturday.

United won the FA Cup game 1-0 on Monday night, and while van de Beek didn’t start the game, he definitely made a difference when he was brought on.

Van de Beek came on while the game was already 1-0, but at a time when Villa were really piling pressure on Rangnick’s side.

However, after he came on to the pitch, Villa failed to create all that much, with United keeping the ball better than they did before he made his entrance.

The fans in Old Trafford appreciated van de Beek getting a run out, and it seems he took his chance, according to Rangnick himself.

Ralf Rangnick on Donny van de Beek

Speaking after the game, he said that United controlled the game better with the Dutchman on the pitch.

He said: “The game against Villa today confirmed, with a minimum three central midfielders, we had problems in times of the game to control the centre of the pitch.

“From the very moment when we changed to a diamond in the last 20 minutes, when Donny came on, from then on we controlled the game, we had our counter-attack situations.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t take the right decisions in the final third, so if we had done that we could and should have scored the second goal.

“But it’s not so easy to control the centre of the pitch and at the same time have our wing players involved and play with at least one central striker.”

Donny van de Beek to start vs Aston Villa

Next up for United is Villa again, and Rangnick’s comments would lead one to believe that van de Beek could be in line to start.

He was clearly impressed by the impact he made off the bench, and stressed the importance of control in football matches.

He concluded: “As a coach, I am always somebody who likes to have control and wants more control. It’s a question of balance and we still need to improve in those moments.”

Given Scott McTominay is suspended for the Premier League game, it could be van de Beek’s time to shine at last.

