Donny van de Beek backs Harry Maguire following vicious pre-season boos

A loyal teammate.

Donny van de Beek has backed Harry Maguire following vicious pre-season boos that the defender received in Melbourne on Tuesday.

United won the game against Crystal Palace 3-1, and Maguire himself played quite well, exiting the pitch at 3-0 up after an hour.

But it was from the first time he touched the ball that the boos were clear, and there was no doubt that they were being directed at him.

Whether it was United fans, Palace fans or neutrals who just showed up for the game who were doing the booing, it was clear that it was being directed at Maguire, and that there were a lot of people doing it.

This is of course very rare for a pre-season friendly.

Donny van de Beek on Harry Maguire boos

Van de Beek had his teammates’ back when he was asked about the fans’ behaviour after the game.

He told Sky Sports: “I didn’t really know what happened, but I think if I saw the game today I think Harry was playing really well and he was aggressive and won so many balls.

“That means he has a big personality. He has a lot of experience so I think that’s a positive this performance he showed today.”

Maguire, unfortunately for him, is no stranger to this sort of treatment from fans, with it also happening on international duty earlier this year.

This also led to his teammates coming out to support him, as Van de Beek is doing here.

Van de Beek came on for the second-half against Palace and impressed, registering an assist for Marcus Rashford’s goal.

Van de Beek impressed in the second-half, and may be working his way up the Man United midfield pecking order, potentially now ahead of Scott McTominay.

More on the Man United midfield situation here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Donny van de Beek, Harry Maguire, Manchester United