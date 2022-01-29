Three clubs agree with terms to sign Donny van de Beek on loan

The midfielder is on the move.

Three clubs have agreed with the terms set by Manchester United to sign Donny van de Beek on loan for the rest of the season.

A report in the Manchester Evening News goes as far as to say that it is “almost certain” that van de Beek will be leaving the club in the next few days.

While United and the other clubs involved only have a couple of days to make sure all of the negotiations are concluded, it is still believed that one of the teams will bring the Dutchman in.

Crystal Palace are heavily linked with the midfielder, as well as another unnamed Premier League team, and an unknown overseas club.

Van de Beek is said to be disappointed with the lack of gametime he is receiving in Manchester, something which has been an issue since he joined the club in the first place.

Donny van de Beek loan news

Newcastle were linked with signing the Dutchman at one point, though it is believed that Palace are the favourites to bring him in.

This is partly due to the fact that van de Beek is in a relationship with Dennis Bergkamp’s daughter, with the Arsenal manager still in regular contact with former teammate Patrick Vieira, who is in charge at Palace.

United have requested that any club that takes van de Beek for the rest of the season cover his weekly wage of £120,000 in full, and there is even the discussion of a loan fee.

With van de Beek now left to decide where he spends the next five months, it seems like Palace could be his safest option.

The London club play expansive, attacking football, and while they have a talented squad this season, they are short on central midfielders who can control a game.

It could let United, and the rest of the Premier League know just what van de Beek is all about.

