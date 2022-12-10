US journalist Grant Wahl dies during World Cup match in Qatar

His brother has suspected foul play.

US journalist Grant Wahl has died while covering the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, it has been confirmed.

Wahl has covered sport in America for years, and was known for his work with the national team in the US.

The US national team released an official statement confirming his death in the early hours of Saturday morning (Irish time).

Reporters sat near him during Argentina’s win over Netherlands said that Wahl fell back in his seat during extra time, in a part of the stadium reserved for journalists.

According to Sky News, they had called for assistance and, while emergency services responded very quickly, they were later told that Mr Wahl – believed to be 49 – had died.

Wahl was in the headlines earlier in the World Cup, when he said last month that he was briefly detained when he tried to enter a World Cup stadium in Qatar while wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community.

He has written a number of articles about Qatar’s human rights abuses while covering the tournament.

US soccer and members of the national team have paid tribute to journalist Grant Wahl who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/XBlFtRHKBK — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 10, 2022

His brother, Eric Wahl, has made an accusation that his brother was killed, and pleaded for any assistance.

Grant Wahl’s brother suspects foul play in death

In a social media post, Eric Wahl said: “I am Grant Wahl’s brother. I am gay, and the reason he wore the rainbow shirt to the World Cup.

“My brother was healthy. He told me he received death threats. I do not believe my brother just died. I believe he was killed. And I just beg for any help.”

Absolutely bone chilling stuff Soccer journalist Grant Wahl who was kicked out of a stadium in QATAR for this shirt has reportedly collapsed and passed away during the Argentina game today His brother says on Instagram that Grant was fully healthy & believes there’s foul play pic.twitter.com/t47C2XfuVl — JACK SETTLEMAN (@jacksettleman) December 10, 2022

Wahl did mention on a podcast during the week that he had been to the medical services twice in Qatar, as he believed he had been suffering with bronchitis.

His wife posted on social media to say that she is complete shock following the news, writing: “I am so thankful for the support of my husband Grant Wahl‘s soccer family & of so many friends who’ve reached out tonight.”

I am so thankful for the support of my husband @GrantWahl's soccer family & of so many friends who've reached out tonight. I'm in complete shock. https://t.co/OB3IzOxGlE — Céline Gounder, MD, ScM, FIDSA 🇺🇦 (@celinegounder) December 10, 2022

