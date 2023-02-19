Unai Emery publicly calls out Emi Martinez’ last-minute antics

Not a happy man.

Unai Emery has criticised Emi Martinez for going up for a corner in the last-minute of Aston Villa’s loss to Arsenal.

Martinez went up to try and score an equaliser, but ultimately Villa ended up conceding a fourth, with Gabriel Martinelli scoring into an open goal.

Emery made it clear that this was not something that he ever wants his goalkeeper to do.

Speaking to BT Sport, he said: “I have never told my goalkeeper to go and score one goal in the 90th minute, because maybe – and I don’t know the data – maybe one goal in 100, maybe 20 times they [the opponents] are doing a counter transition and they are scoring 10 goals.

“Today, it happened. And for me it’s not being very smart, not being very consistent in how we want to play, how we want to compete. We can play, we can lose 2-3, but 2-4? It’s not a good result.”

Unai Emery on Emi Martinez

He elaborated when speaking to BBC, reiterating that he was embarrassed by his goalkeeper’s behaviour.

He said: “Today I am very disappointed and it is embarrassing for me, the last goal. Because I never told my goalkeeper to go to a corner to score a goal. It is not the spirit, we have to keep our mind clear and smart.”

Despite Emery only being at Villa for a few months, this isn’t the first time that he has publicly called out Martinez for his actions.

He didn’t seem too pleased with Martinez’ World Cup final celebrations, and his antics after the win.

Speaking at the time, he said: “When you have big emotions, sometimes it’s difficult to control it. I will speak with him next week about some celebrations.

“But for now I respect that he is now with his national team. When he is going to be us and under our responsibility, we can speak about it then.”

Next up for Aston Villa is a trip to in-form Everton.

