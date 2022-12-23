Unai Emery to speak with Emi Martinez over celebrations

What a conversation this will be…

Unai Emery has confirmed that he will speak with Emi Martinez over his bizarre celebrations following Argentina’s incredible World Cup win.

While Lionel Messi was the star of the show (and the tournament as a whole), Martinez was not far behind him, and it’s safe to say that Argentina would not have won the World Cup without him.

He saved the day against Australia with a last-minute stop that would have sent the game to extra-time, before becoming the penalty hero in the quarter-final against Netherlands.

In the final itself, he saved a penalty that helped win Argentina the game, but it was his save in the final minute of the match that really had people talking.

And while that save may have been the greatest and most important save of all time, people couldn’t help themselves from talking about Martinez’ post-match celebrations.

From dancing, wildly gesturing with the Golden Glove trophy and holding a puppet of Kylian Mbappe as a baby, Martinez has had a crazy week, to say the least.

So much so that his new manager at Aston Villa has said that the two will likely have a conversation when he returns from his celebrations.

Unai Emery on Emi Martinez

He said: “When you have big emotions, sometimes it’s difficult to control it. I will speak with him next week about some celebrations.

“But for now I respect that he is now with his national team. When he is going to be us and under our responsibility, we can speak about it then.”

While Emery may ask Martinez to settle down (which is unlikely), he will also be delighted to have a top class goalkeeper at the peak of his powers playing for Aston Villa.

We don’t expect to see Martinez’ celebrations settle down any time soon…

