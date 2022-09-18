Ireland prospects helping make history with Udinese in Serie A

Lofty heights for the youngsters.

Two young Ireland prospects are helping Udinese make history in Serie A, with the Italian side getting off to a magnificent start to the season.

After seven games of the season, Udinese find themselves top of the league, with two of Ireland’s most exciting talents in their squad.

Festy Ebsoele and James Abankwah both made the matchday squad for Udinese’s 3-1 win over Inter Milan on Sunday.

Both were unused substitutes, such was the important nature of the game, but having two Irish teenagers in a squad that is currently top of one of the most prestigious leagues in world football is something that has never happened before.

Ebosele is clearly slightly ahead of Abankwah in the pecking order at Udinese, having already come in a massive game against AC Milan earlier in the season.

Abankwah has played in some friendlies, but is yet to appear in the league for the Serie A league-leaders.

Festy Ebosele and James Abwankwah helping Udinese

While the two aren’t playing an instrumental role in their incredible league form – five wins on the bounce – they are training and featuring in squads with one of Europe’s in-form teams, which is undeniably a good thing for Irish football.

Speaking about Ebosele, Ireland Under 21 manager Jim Crawford said that he feels like he could break into the Udinese side in the future.

He said: “I spoke to him before he went and he was delighted to go. So that’s a starting point, that he’s happy to go there. You are hoping he’s working with good coaches, his training with really good players week in, week out. That will help him.

“I think ultimately players need to be playing football. So it can be a little bit frustrating looking at Festy not getting enough game-time, but he is one with seriously high potential. He can go and play for us in the next campaign coming up. In an ideal world, you’d like to see him playing week in, week out.

“Whether that’s with Derby or what have you. He has gone to Serie A, an unbelievable league, and he has still yet to break in. But hopefully sooner rather than later he’ll get into that squad.”

An impressive international break with the U21s next week could go some way in helping him break into the team.

