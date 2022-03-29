Tyrone Mings defends Harry Maguire following viral clip of training drill

The clip has been shared widely over the past few days…

Tyrone Mings has defended Harry Maguire following a clip from England training that went viral last week.

During the international break, some footage from England training was shared online of the team doing a Rondo drill, or what is essentially Piggy in the Middle.

Jordan Henderson is counting the amount of passes his teammates have put together, before the ball comes to Maguire, and he makes the decision to stop the drill, seemingly confusing everyone else.

Henderson can be heard asking Maguire what he is doing, and such is the nature of the internet, the Manchester United defender has been torn to shreds for his involvement.

Tyrone Mings on Harry Maguire

When asked about the online response to Maguire stopping the drill, Mings described it as “ridiculous”.

😂| Hendo to Maguire during a rondo: ‘What you doin’??’ pic.twitter.com/ybYgIhAfuA — The Kopite (@_TheKopite) March 26, 2022

Speaking to talkSPORT, he said: “We got to about 45 passes and he stopped the ball and I can only presume, there’s no other reason to stop the ball at that point, it was to give the people in the middle a breather.

“Once you get to 20 passes you are in for another one, so the two that were in there anyway were going to be in for another two when it got to 42, 43.

“He’s actually giving them a bit of a breather to say ‘that’s enough, let’s start again’.

“So to take a negative spin on that just shows people don’t always know what is going on and don’t quite understand the full context of the video.

“But for social media these days the truth is sometimes far less exciting than making something up or sending something viral.”

Mings will be hoping to play alongside Maguire at the World Cup later this year, with the Aston Villa defender recently saying that his goal for now is to keep making England squads.

Read next: Gareth Southgate defends Harry Maguire selection

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Harry Maguire, tyrone mings