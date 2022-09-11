Thomas Tuchel breaks silence with emotional statement following Chelsea exit

“I am devastated…”

Thomas Tuchel has broken his silence with an emotional statement, following his exit from Chelsea during the week.

Tuchel was shockingly sacked as Chelsea manager earlier this week, after a disappointing loss to Dinamo Zagreb on Tuesday night.

He was quickly replaced by Graham Potter, who took the Chelsea job less than 48 hours after Tuchel was sacked.

A number of reports emerged about Tuchel’s exit, with some stating that he was fired over the phone, and others claiming he was baffled by the decision to get rid of him after such an expensive transfer window.

He has since taken to social media so share a statement expressing just how much he loved Chelsea, writing: “I am devastated that my tim at Chelsea has come to an end”.

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea exit

He wrote: “This is one of the most difficult statements I have ever had to write – and it is one which I hoped I would not need to do for many years. I am devastated that my time at Chelsea has come to an end.

“This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start.

“The pride and joy I felt at helping the team to win the Champions League and the Club World Cup will stay with me forever. I am honoured to have been a part of this club’s history and the memories of the last 19 months will always have a special place in my heart.”

This is a club where I felt at home, both professionally and personally. Thank you so much to all the staff, the players and the supporters for making me feel very welcome from the start. — Thomas Tuchel (@TTuchelofficial) September 11, 2022

After winning the Champions League with Chelsea in his first season, and getting to two domestic finals and securing a top four finish in his second, one would expect there to be quite a lot of interest in Tuchel over the coming weeks.

This comes on the same day that Potter wrote a letter to the Brighton fans, following his exit. More on that here.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel