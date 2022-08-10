Troy Parrott’s new and improved attitude continues to shine through

He’s taking his own advice and reaping the rewards.

Troy Parrott’s new and improved attitude has continued to shine through after a fine goal for Preston on Tuesday night.

Parrott’s goal helped Preston advance to the next round of the Carabao Cup, and it came just a few days after a disappointing day at the office in the Championship.

Preston drew 0-0 with Hull in the league, and Parrott missed a chance or two that could have changed the game massively.

Preston boss Ryan Lowe said after the game: “Troy’s in there [in the dressing room], he’s disappointed, but I told him when I signed him he’d get loads of chances, we create chances for him to score and he will score them. I’m a big believer in him and Emil [Riis]. Today it was just not quite there, that quality, but I’m sure they’ll get it.”

He added: “We’ll work with them on a daily basis, those type of finishes, but the good thing as a striker, when you’re creating chances and you get the chances, that’s a good sign. When you’re not getting chances and you’re creating any chances, that isn’t a good sign.”

Troy Parrott’s loan at Preston

Days after Parrott was disappointed in himself for missing a big chance, the ball fell to him in a dangerous area, and he did what he failed to do days previous.

On his weaker left foot, he calmly slotted the ball right into the corner, putting his team 1-0 up.

Good morning, here's Troy Parrott's first goal for Preston North End 🇮🇪⚽️🙌#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/yrydU7qOxo — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) August 10, 2022

Much has been made about Parrott’s improved attitude, and little moments like this show he is not letting the bad moments get to him as much as he once did.

Speaking earlier in the year, Parrott explained what he changes he was putting in place after a disappointing 12 months or so.

“I just realised I couldn’t sit around and let it go by. I needed to make every time I was on the pitch count, and give it 110% every game

“Ultimately, you get one shot at it, and I want to be a footballer. I want to play at a high level, and I realised that I couldn’t just let it go by.”

Clearly Parrott is eager to take his own advice and not let his promising career pass him by, and Irish football fans should be excited as a result.

