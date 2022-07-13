What should Troy Parrott do next season?

We’re weighing up his options…

Troy Parrott is dominating a lot of the headlines this summer, from his excellent Nations League performance against Scotland to his pre-season exploits with Spurs.

But one thing remains unclear – where will he be playing his football next season?

We’ve taken a look at the rumour mill and weighed up some of his options, identifying which are good and which he should ignore.

Troy Parrott transfer news

Sunderland

Sunderland gained promotion to the Championship from League One via the playoffs, and are undeniably a seriously big club.

They will see themselves as a team that shouldn’t be anywhere near the Championship relegation zone next season, but it is a really tough league.

Parrott would likely get gametime here, and would get used to playing in front of a massive crowd, but any striker would want to be playing for a team that is making chances instead of conceding them.

Swansea

Swansea are a really attacking, well-coached team, and it would be nice to see Parrott continue the development of his exciting partnership with Michael Obafemi, but we’re not sure he would definitely get into the team.

Obafemi has become a fan-favourite and won’t be dropped anytime soon. Joel Piroe formed a partnership with Obafemi that Parrott would do well to interrupt.

Maybe he should give Wales a miss…

QPR

QPR makes a lot of sense, and there does seem to be interest in Parrott from the Championship club.

They will be aiming for a top-half finish, and Parrott’s technique and talent would really impress the loyal London fanbase.

We could see this happening.

Staying at Spurs

Much has been made about the fact that Parrott led Spurs’ pre-season training drills, and it really does feel as though Antonio Conte is taking a genuine interest in him.

But no matter what, he still has to compete with some of the best forwards in the world for a place in the starting XI.

That being said, Spurs are in the Champions League this season, and will be eager to end their trophy draught in other competitions too.

Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son can’t play every single week, and Parrott could well be given some valuable cup minutes, which Caoimhin Kelleher has shown, are not to be sneezed at.

