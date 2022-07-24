Troy Parrott handed major vote of confidence at Spurs

There has also been an explanation as to why he didn’t make the squad to play against Rangers.

Troy Parrott has been handed a major vote of confidence at Spurs, with the young Dubliner expected to be given a new contract at the club.

Parrott hasn’t been given significant gametime in pre-season by Antonio Conte, but it is believed that the Italian has been impressed by his workrate and fitness levels during very difficult running drills.

It has since been reported by FootballLondon that Parrott is set to be offered a new contract at the club, before he confirms a loan move away.

Details about the new contract have not yet been released, but it is a good sign that the club want to hang on to him for a few more years.

FootballLondon reported that he is signing a new contract, with Preston North End now the most likely to sign the Ireland international.

Swansea, Middlesbrough, Swansea and QPR are also interested in signing Parrott, but it seems Preston are currently leading the race.

Troy Parrott to be handed new contract at Spurs

Parrott opened up recently about what Conte has asked of him, showing that the Italian manager is genuinely taking an interest in Parrott.

He said: “During training he came in and helped me with some little stuff. Just telling me what he wants from the attacking players and that’s all I can ask for really.

“Our position is important for the press. It’s a different energy and then in possession just being an option and being available for players when they’ve got the ball. Making sure I’m there to receive the ball.”

Parrott did look likely to be sold by Spurs, but two fine international breaks with Stephen Kenny’s Ireland team helped show the footballing world that he has a lot to offer, even at his very young age.

A nice loan move this season could result in him breaking into Spurs’ team properly next year.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Spurs, troy parrott