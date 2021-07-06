Where Troy Parrott should look to head on loan next season

The talented striker has a big season ahead of him.

Troy Parrott scored two gorgeous goals for the Republic of Ireland against Andorra last month and the goals were just as important to him as they were for Ireland.

While his reputation has caused both Spurs and Ireland fans to get excited, he hasn’t yet delivered on a stage big enough to garner some real mainstream attention.

But two lovely goals for Ireland’s senior team is going to get people talking, regardless of the opposition.

Reports emerged on Tuesday that Parrott would be going on loan from Tottenham again this season and that a number of clubs are interested in him.

We’ve thought of a few that could be a nice temporary home for the young Dub.

While it’s clear that Parrott has bags of ability, he’s probably not ready for Premier League game-time just yet, especially given the quality every team seems to have up front.

Troy Parrott loan move

The Championship seems like a nice fit for him and preferably it would be for a team that will be finishing in the top half, so he can show the world what he can do in front of goal. When he was at Millwall, he was praised as “one of the best finishers ever seen” by manager Gary Rowett, so he is clearly highly-rated by those in the game.

Stoke City could be in with a shout, given former League of Ireland man Michael O’Neill is in charge, and definitely aware of Parrott’s finishing ability. A bit of time at Stoke would also help him develop another, more battle-hardened side of his game.

Swansea would be a nice move for the striker, especially if the brilliant Steve Cooper stays in charge. Rhian Brewster scored 11 goals in 22 games when he was on loan in Wales and is actually quite a similar player to Parrott, so there could be something exciting to work with there.

But perhaps most likely is Cardiff City, due to manager Mick McCarthy’s tendency to have a few Irish players in his team. McCarthy and Parrott are very well aware of each other, and it could end up being a match made in heaven, given Parrott’s physicality and Mick’s style of play.

Outside of England, St Mirren would be a really nice move for Parrott. There are plenty of Irish lads who just enjoyed an excellent season at the club, as well as Waterford man Jim Goodwin in charge. Parrott could look to emulate the particularly great season Jamie McGrath had at the Scottish club.

We’ll be keeping a close eye on him next season regardless of where he is.

