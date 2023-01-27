Troy Parrott issues warning ahead of Spurs clash

He will be forced to watch from the stands.

Troy Parrott has issued his Preston North End side a warning ahead of this weekend’s clash with Spurs.

Parrott’s Preston side are taking on Spurs in the FA Cup, with the Dublin forward unable to play against his parent club due to tournament rules.

As a result, Parrott, who is just back from injury, has said that he will enjoy watching the game between his two clubs pan out.

However, he has issued a warning to his Preston side about Harry Kane, who could become Spurs’ all-time record goalscorer with a goal against the Championship side.

Troy Parrott on Preston vs Spurs

He said: “You probably can’t stop Harry, but that is because I have seen him work every day, seen how good he is and yeah, he is up there with the best,” said Preston loanee Parrott.

“I haven’t heard too much [talk] to be fair. I think the lads are just focused on going out there and playing the best they can.

“Obviously for Harry it is an unbelievable achievement for when he does break that record, whether it be this weekend or the next game, but I think the lads are just focused on putting a good performance in on Saturday.

“It is a weird one. Obviously I’ve never been in this position before, so it is strange, but I am looking forward to watching the game and seeing how it will pan out.”

While Parrott won’t be able to take part in Saturday’s game, a number of Irish players likely will, including Robbie Brady, Alan Browne and new loan signing Tom Cannon.

Parrott is just back from injury, so the break this weekend has probably come at a good time for the young Dublin striker.

He will be hoping for a decent run of games over the next few weeks though, to keep his place in the Ireland starting team for the big game against France.

