Troy Parrott “over the moon” following brace for Ireland

The Republic of Ireland got the job done against Andorra in the end, winning 4-1, but it was a far from convincing performance from Stephen Kenny’s men. The Boys in Green embarrassingly went a goal down against a side ranked 158th in the world, and it looked like the end was near for Kenny before 19-year-old Troy Parrott saved the day.

It was a fairytale game for the young Dubliner.

Troy Parrott scores twice for Ireland in 4-1 win over Andorra.

Parrott had seemingly had enough of his teammates’ lethargic attacking play and decided to have a run at the weak Andorran defence, before smashing it past the keeper.

Moments later he put the ball on a plate for Ronan Curtis, who somehow missed, before the young Spurs striker headed one past the keeper to make it 2-1.

Jason Knight and Daryl Horgan combined for two nice late goals, but it was Parrott who stole the show.

That's four!

Knight turns provider as Daryl Horgan becomes latest Irish player to score his first international goal

Troy Parrott: I’m over the moon to score my first goals for Irelnd.

Speaking after the game, Troy Parrott said he was “over the moon” to have bagged the brace.

He said: “When the second one went in I was so relieved. It’s the first win we’ve got in a couple of games, so I couldn’t be happier really.

When asked what it felt like conceding against such a weak side, he said: “It goes to show how something so small can change the way the game goes. It’s poor on our behalf, but the most important thing is we kept in the game and we ended up winning.”

Parrott has made a handful of senior appearances for Spurs, but could have a breakout season next year if things go his way.

Richie Sadlier’s concerns about Ireland performance.

RTÉ Pundit Richie Sadlier was extremely concerned after the game, despite the win, saying: “Was it just generic training and preparation for a couple of games or did they actually plot a path here that they want all the players to go along with? It wasn’t obvious for a long, long time.

“When they got knackered a group of players that are split between the Andorra league and the Spanish fourth division – when they ran out of steam we started looking like a team. But that’s not enough. That’s not enough to be too excited about.”

