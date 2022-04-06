Spurs should look at Harry Kane before writing off Troy Parrott

Spurs should learn an important lesson from their star man.

In a recent article published by The Athletic about Troy Parrott, there was a profile written about the player young Ireland international.

It detailed his strengths and weaknesses, his talents on the pitch and some of his concerning exploits off of it.

However one excerpt in particular will disappoint the player and all Irish football fans.

It read: “Beyond that, the expectation is that Parrott probably won’t end up being a Spurs first-team player. He is not being spoken about in those terms at the club and has not had contact with Antonio Conte since the Italian took over at Tottenham.”

Conte not having spoken to Parrott since taking over earlier this season is not a surprise, he has bigger things to worry about. But what is slightly surprising is that the club are seemingly already writing the young Dubliner off.

Before doing so, they should take a look at the career trajectory of one of their greatest ever players, Harry Kane.

Troy Parrott vs Harry Kane

Kane, now one of the best strikers in the world, spent his late teenage years being loaned out across the lower leagues and the Championship.

He popped up with a couple of nice goals that showed he had a strikers’ instinct, but he didn’t display the brilliance that he does on a regular basis at the top level now.

Loan moves are often more for building character, something which has happened with Parrott already. He admitted that football wasn’t as easy as he expected to be, and has since knuckled down and got his head right.

Exquisite technique from Troy Parrott for his goal 👌#COYBIGpic.twitter.com/lFOWYSoAe9 — Kenny's Kids (@KennysKids) April 5, 2022

He has done this just after 20 years of age, with Brian Kerr making the smart point that it often takes footballers a lot longer than that to learn they need to work hard.

Troy Parrott at Spurs

Spurs are not blessed with attacking options by any means, especially strikers. Would they be wise to give up on Parrott entirely, already?

Or would the smarter option be to bring him in next season, or the season after, as backup to Kane, learning the ropes from one of the greatest strikers of this era?

Parrott’s loans may not have gone according to plan thus far, but things are definitely looking up for him at MK Dons lately, and while he may not reach the heights Kane did after his loan spells, he shouldn’t be written off just yet.

