Troy Parrott says what every Irish fan wants to hear after Ireland winner

What a night for the young Dubliner…

Troy Parrott stole the show with a gorgeous goal to win the game for Ireland against Lithuania on Tuesday night, winning the game for Stephen Kenny’s side.

It wasn’t the best of performances from Kenny’s team, but yet another late goal shows the spirit in the squad, according to the manager.

Parrott definitely made a massive difference off the bench, and speaking after the game, he said what every Irish football fan will want to hear.

Troy Parrott on goal vs Lithuania

Refusing to just accept a gorgeous goal to win the game, Parrott said that he is already eyeing up the Nations League games later this year.

He said: “I’m still shaking now. It’s one of the best feelings I’ve ever had in my life. It’s massive for us, to be fair.

“Just to see the fans coming out and how much they support us, you just want to give them as much back as they can. I was blessed tonight to be able to do that.

“I’ve been shooting really well in training all week. Obviously you reap your rewards. I didn’t think about anything else when the ball fell to me at the edge of the box.

“The lads in the training room are unbelievable. Everyone believes we’re going to win every game we’re going into. We need to take this into the Nations League.”

Troy Parrott on goal vs Lithuania

When he was asked what the players in the dressing room where saying to him after the game, he showed that he really wants to be Ireland’s starting striker going forward.

“They’re just congratulating me. Obviously I want to play every game, but I was just thankful that I got to come on the pitch.”

ABSOLUTE SCENES 🤯 Troy Parrott wins it for the Republic of Ireland in the 97th minute! 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/FhWXuRQPfi — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 29, 2022

Parrott’s performance off the bench will surely put pressure on Kenny to make the 20-year-old his starting striker going forward.

