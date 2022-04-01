New contract, Antonio Conte and all the latest on Troy Parrott

At just 20, he has a very interesting future ahead.

Troy Parrott’s goal against Lithuania is still replaying in the minds of a lot of Ireland fans, as another international window draws to a close.

Parrott’s goal was one of the finest of the Stephen Kenny regime and meant even more given it was the last kick of the game.

The Spurs striker is currently on loan at MK Dons, where he is beloved by the fans of the League One club, despite a modest goal return so far this season.

He has scored five goals in the league this season, but it’s his hard work and effort off the ball that has won over the MK Dons fans so quickly.

They find themselves third in the league, basically guaranteed to be in the playoffs, and if they are to be promoted to the Championship, it’s likely Spurs will loan him back to MK Dons again.

Troy Parrott’s future

This is according to The Athletic, who recently published an article suggesting that Parrott will be on loan at a Championship club next season regardless of what happens to MK Dons.

The article also states that Antonio Conte has made no contact with Parrott since taking over at Spurs and that the club are not planning for him to be a first-team player.

The same article states that a number of people working at Spurs have had issues with how Parrott has carried himself in the past, particularly some of his friends, though these concerns seem to have disappeared as of late.

Even as recently as last month, Parrott explained that he feels a bit more mature and willing to work harder at football. “It’s not as easy as I thought it was going to be”, he told the Irish Independent.

Perhaps his recent rocket against Lithuania is what he needs to push on and make a name for himself both for Ireland and at club level.

